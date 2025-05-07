Police appeal to trace man missing from Forth Valley
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers said Allan Stephen, 49, was last seen in Redwell Place, Alloa around 12.30pm last Thursday, May 1.
He is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, average build and has a shaved head.
When last seen he was wearing a distinctive orange t shirt and shorts.
He also has tattoos on the back of both legs and wears glasses.
Allan is thought to be driving a white Vauxhall van, registration XL05 ALS.
Police believe Allan may have been in the Heathhall area of Dumfries around 9.15am on Sunday..
Inspector Andy Gardner said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace Allan and ensure he’s well.
“We are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to get in touch.
“I’d also appealing directly to Allan – if you see this appeal, please let us know you are okay.”
Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 2508 of May 2.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.