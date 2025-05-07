Police appeal to trace man missing from Forth Valley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for help to trace a man missing from Forth Valley.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said Allan Stephen, 49, was last seen in Redwell Place, Alloa around 12.30pm last Thursday, May 1.

He is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, average build and has a shaved head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When last seen he was wearing a distinctive orange t shirt and shorts.

Allan Stephen has been missing for six days. Pic: Contributed

He also has tattoos on the back of both legs and wears glasses.

Allan is thought to be driving a white Vauxhall van, registration XL05 ALS.

Police believe Allan may have been in the Heathhall area of Dumfries around 9.15am on Sunday..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Andy Gardner said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace Allan and ensure he’s well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to get in touch.

“I’d also appealing directly to Allan – if you see this appeal, please let us know you are okay.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 2508 of May 2.