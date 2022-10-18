Police appeal for witnesses after Forth Valley road crash seriously injures top cyclist

Christina MacKenzie (45) had to be taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital following the crash, which happened on the B822 at the Kippen roundabout, near Stirling at 5.05pm on Tuesday, September 27 when she was reported struck by a vehicle.

Christina, who sustained a fractured pelvis, is said to be “disgusted” by the actions of the driver of the black Ford Ranger, towing a silver Ifor Williams trailer, who failed to stop.

Sergeant Jack Swindells, from Forth Valley’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances of what happened and we are keen to speak to anyone who has information that could help with our investigation.

Christina Mackenzie was badly injured following the road traffic collision

“The black Ford Ranger and trailer were in the area at the time of the collision and we are keen to speak with the driver. We are asking anyone who saw the vehicle either before or after the crash to get in touch. Likewise, anyone with dash-cam that could assist should contact us.”

Christina, who lives in the Stirling area and works for Falkirk Council, was out on the road training at the time of the incident.

She stated she was hit twice, first by a black vehicle and then by the silver trailer it was towing.

Released from hospital on October 7, she has found life difficult – she lives in a flat where a flight of stairs is the only access.

Police want to speak with the driver of this vehicle regarding the road traffic incident

Christina broke the women’s Land’s End to John o’Groats cycling record last summer, covering the gruelling 839 mile route in just 51 hours, five minutes and five seconds.

In September she won the RTTC National 12 Hour Championship in a new – unofficial – course record of 263 miles.

In August she captured gold in the woman’s race at the Scottish Cycling National 100 mile TT Championships in a time of 4 hours 19 minutes and 21 seconds, which was a new Scotland Veterans Time Trial Association record for the distance.

