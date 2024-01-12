Police appeal for witnesses after fatal Forth Valley weekend crash
The fatal road crash took place on the A907, Alloa Road at Park Terrace, Cambus, Clackmannanshire, around midnight last Sunday, January 7.
The collision involved a Citroen C1, a Ford Fiesta and an Audi A4.
A 48-year-old man who died was a rear seat passenger in the Citroen C1.
The driver of the Citroen C1 and front seat passenger, both adult women, were taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where the passenger's condition is described by medical staff as critical. The driver has since been discharged from hospital.
The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a 32-year-old woman, was arrested following the incident and has been released pending further enquiry.
The occupants of the Audi A4 were not injured.Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick of the roads policing unit said: “If you witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage that may assist our investigation, then please call officers via 101 quoting incident number 0003 of Sunday,
January 7.”