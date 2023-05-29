News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Police appeal for information following fatal Forth Valley motorcycle crash

A 48-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash in the Forth Valley area.
By James Trimble
Published 29th May 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 15:49 BST

Robert Paton, from Bellshill, died in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow earlier today after the incident, which happened on the A891 near Strathblane in Stirlingshire at 3.20pm on Sunday, May 28.

The road was closed for around eight hours while a full collision investigation was carried out and reopened at around 11.30pm on Sunday night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Nick Twigg of Glasgow Road Policing said: “Our thoughts are with Robert's family and friends and our enquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing.

Motorcyclist Robert Paton sadly died earlier todayMotorcyclist Robert Paton sadly died earlier today
Motorcyclist Robert Paton sadly died earlier today
Most Popular

“I am appealing for anyone who saw Robert’s blue Suzuki motorcycle before the crash, and who has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch. I would also ask

anyone who was on the A891 around the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with any information can call 101, quoting incident 2383 of May 28.

Related topics:PoliceGlasgow