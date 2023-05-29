Police appeal for information following fatal Forth Valley motorcycle crash

Robert Paton, from Bellshill, died in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow earlier today after the incident, which happened on the A891 near Strathblane in Stirlingshire at 3.20pm on Sunday, May 28.

The road was closed for around eight hours while a full collision investigation was carried out and reopened at around 11.30pm on Sunday night.

Sergeant Nick Twigg of Glasgow Road Policing said: “Our thoughts are with Robert's family and friends and our enquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing.

Motorcyclist Robert Paton sadly died earlier today

“I am appealing for anyone who saw Robert’s blue Suzuki motorcycle before the crash, and who has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch. I would also ask

anyone who was on the A891 around the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

