Police appeal for help to trace missing Forth Valley man Gary Pajor

Gary Pajor was last seen around 6.45pm hours on Friday, September 2 in the Alloa area.

He is described as 6ft 2ins with short, brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a light blue t-shirt, a grey Adidas hoodie and grey and black Adidas trainers.

He also has access to a motor vehicle, a black 2006 Honda Civic, vehicle registration SC06ZCO.

He has potentially been in the Dumbarton area.

Officers are keen to trace Gary as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.