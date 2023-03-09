Alan Cameron from the St. Ninian’s area of Stirling was last seen around 3.15pm on Wednesday, March 8, in the city’s Mayfield Street.

Alan is 65 years old and described as a white Scottish male, 5ft10 inches tall and of stalky build. He has short grey/white hair, bald on the top, and bushy eyebrows. When last seen, Alan was wearing a black t-shirt, navy blue 3-quarter length trousers and black shoes. Alan is believed to have access to his car, a white Kia Picanto.