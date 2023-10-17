Police are appealing for help to trace a man missing since Sunday.

Mark Traynor, 39, was last seen around 11am on Sunday, October 15 at Alloa railway station and his disappearance is described as out of character.

He is described as 5ft 2ins with black hair.

When last seen Mark was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and Adidas trainers.

Mark Traynor is missing from Forth Valley. Pic: Contributed

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for him and are appealing to the public for help to trace him.