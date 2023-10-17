News you can trust since 1845
Police appeal for help to trace missing Forth Valley man

Police are appealing for help to trace a man missing since Sunday.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 11:56 BST
Mark Traynor, 39, was last seen around 11am on Sunday, October 15 at Alloa railway station and his disappearance is described as out of character.

He is described as 5ft 2ins with black hair.

When last seen Mark was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and Adidas trainers.

Mark Traynor is missing from Forth Valley. Pic: ContributedMark Traynor is missing from Forth Valley. Pic: Contributed
Mark Traynor is missing from Forth Valley. Pic: Contributed
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for him and are appealing to the public for help to trace him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2312 of October 16.

