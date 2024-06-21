Police anxious to trace missing man who may be in Falkirk area
and live on Freeview channel 276
They are appealing for help for help from the public after the man was reported missing from the West Lothian area.
Islamas Zeinalovas, 44, was last seen in the High Street area of Linlithgow around 9.45am on Wednesday, June 19.
He is described as being 6ft in height, medium build, with short, brown hair and facial hair.
When last seen he was wearing a pink jumper, black jogging bottoms, black trainers and a black cap.
Inspector Davie Muir said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Islamas' welfare and we are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact us.
"Our enquiries are ongoing to trace him and we believe may have travelled to the Falkirk area.
"We are also appealing to Islamas himself to please get in touch with someone to let us know he is okay."
Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1579 of Thursday, June 20.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.