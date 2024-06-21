Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are anxious to trace a man last seen on Wednesday morning.

They are appealing for help for help from the public after the man was reported missing from the West Lothian area.

Islamas Zeinalovas, 44, was last seen in the High Street area of Linlithgow around 9.45am on Wednesday, June 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as being 6ft in height, medium build, with short, brown hair and facial hair.

Islamas Zeinalovas was last seen on Wednesday, June 19. Pic: Contributed

When last seen he was wearing a pink jumper, black jogging bottoms, black trainers and a black cap.

Inspector Davie Muir said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Islamas' welfare and we are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact us.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to trace him and we believe may have travelled to the Falkirk area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are also appealing to Islamas himself to please get in touch with someone to let us know he is okay."