Police address concerns over officers forced to take custodies outwith Falkirk area

As the facility at Falkirk’s West Bridge Street station continues to undergo major refurbishment officers have been taking people the have arrested to neighbouring stations in order for them to be taken into custody.

This has led to fears that officers are being taken away from the area they should be policing because they may have to travel to areas as far away as Dunfermline – or even, as some people have suggested, as far away as Dundee if other facilities are full to capacity.

Police Scotland stated this week this was not the case – officers have been able to use facilities much closer to home.

Refurbishment work is currently being carried out on the custody suite at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street

The force also revealed the construction work at Falkirk station is nearing completion.

Superintendent Andrew Hall said: “The safety of our staff and those within our care in custody is our top priority and plans are in place to maintain an appropriate level of custody provision for the region while the refurbishment of Falkirk Police station’s custody suite is ongoing.

“Alternative facilities were identified in Stirling which met these standards, allowing some custodies to be dealt with locally and this has functioned well throughout the construction period.

“Some people requiring longer term or overnight custody have been accommodated at other centres as required and this has been planned for during this period. The construction works at Falkirk are now nearing completion and will provide an improved experience for both person coming into police custody and our staff.”

Police Scotland had been given the green light to site two temporary modular buildings in the rear car park of one of its local stations in Maddiston for operational purposes.

The application, lodged with the local authority On October 27 last year, for two temporary structures – one for a “charging bar” and another for a “holding room” – on land at the police station, Main Road, Maddiston, was granted on Friday, March 25.

The buildings were to be located in the car park area at the rear of the police station for a period of around 16 weeks.

The planning documents state the two temporary structures were required for “Police Scotland operational reasons, while another local facility is temporarily closed for refurbishment”.

Police Scotland stated permission for these temporary buildings were part of mitigation for the refurbishment work on Falkirk Police Station’s custody suite, but they have not actually needed to be used and will not be required.

Superintendent Hall said: “The temporary structures were not used as they did not fully meet operational requirements. Police custody centres have stringent health and safety requirements that have to be complied with to ensure safety and security for all using the centres."

The work being carried out at Falkirk Police Station aims to create a modern custody charge bar, which will assist with the privacy of individuals and ensure officers can fully support any needs and requirements people may have while in police custody.

