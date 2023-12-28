A grandfather who had vowed to retire from fundraising after handing over £100,000 to charity found that he still had more to give.

Bonnybridge grandfather Thomas Horn decided to do one final fundraising push, this time for Plus Forth Valley which supports children and young adults with disabilities, as well as their families.

Days before Christmas he handed over a cheque for £6000 which was raised from a Sportsman’s brunch and a disco.

Tom has been raising much-needed cash for charity for almost three decades. Over the years he has handed over cheques to Strathcarron Hospice, Maggie’s Forth Valley, Driving Force and one of last year’s beneficiaries was Kinnaird Primary’s Thistle Wing and Annexe.

Thomas Horn handing over a cheque for £6000 to Plus Forth Valley CEO Susan Fullarton. Pic: Michael Gillen

However, he says that he couldn’t have done any of it without the help of family, friends and his many supporters who have given so generously to the various worthy causes.

The 67-year-old said that his fundraising efforts began when he worked at Foseco Ltd in High Bonnybridge. Tom said: “We set up a wee social club and used to fundraise to give the children a Christmas party and pantomime trip. The adults would get a bottle of spirits.

"When the social club ended I decided to do something to help local charities and good causes. Over the years they’ve all been different – we’ve often given to Strathcarron Hospice, also Driving Force which takes people to hospital appointments, but we’ve given to schools and lots of other charities.

"The common theme is always that we’re helping people in our communities.”

His amazing efforts have been supported by members of Bonnybridge Golf Club and the village’s bowling club.

He vowed last year’s fundraisers were his last but when he heard about the work of Plus Forth Valley the desire to help saw him once again begin organising fundraisers.

Tom is not saying what his future plans are but he did thank all the individuals and business who have generously supported his efforts over the last 29 years.