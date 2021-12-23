Plumber's mate turns his Grangemouth garden into Grinchville
The wife of a long-established local plumber branded him the “original Grinch” and then decorated their Grangemouth home accordingly.
Hazel Ann Gilbert shocked her partner Kevin with the cheeky display, which has been drawing glances from passing motorists on Inchyra Road and causing them to stop and see it.
She said: “My husband is truly the original Grinch, so I decided to dedicate our front garden to him. As I said to Kevin, if it makes even one person smile, it will have been worth it.”