Plumber's mate turns family's Grangemouth garden into Grinchville

The wife of a long-established local plumber branded him the “original Grinch” and then decorated their Grangemouth home accordingly.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 8:17 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 8:55 am

Hazel Ann Gilbert shocked her partner Kevin with the cheeky display, which has been drawing glances from passing motorists on Inchyra Road and causing them to stop and see it.

Read More

Read More
Hop along to enjoy virtual frog fun with Forth Valley nature group

She said: “My husband is truly the original Grinch, so I decided to dedicate our front garden to him. As I said to Kevin, if it makes even one person smile, it will have been worth it.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Grinch display has drawn attention from motorists

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

GrangemouthCoronavirus