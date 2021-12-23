Plumber's mate turns family's Grangemouth garden into Grinchville

Hazel Ann Gilbert shocked her partner Kevin with the cheeky display, which has been drawing glances from passing motorists on Inchyra Road and causing them to stop and see it.

She said: “My husband is truly the original Grinch, so I decided to dedicate our front garden to him. As I said to Kevin, if it makes even one person smile, it will have been worth it.”

The Grinch display has drawn attention from motorists

