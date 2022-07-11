Plenty of fun places for Falkirk youngsters to visit for free

And Museums Galleries Scotland believes the MuseumsAreGo map is a convenient place to look to find an exciting destination.

A spokesperson said: “There’s fun, learning and adventure on your doorstep this summer as Museums Galleries Scotland invites families and staycationers to visit their local museums.

"From playing dress-up to dolls houses, play parks and woodland trails, pack a picnic and explore on a budget. With free entry, free activities and no need to book, these museums are open for everyone to be entertained this summer.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callendar House is just one of the #MuseumsAreGo destinations youngsters can visit

“Across the Falkirk and Stirling areas there are many lesser-explored museums and galleries ready to visit, offering all generations an insight into the area’s local history from the world’s oldest football to the Murray brothers.

"Children will be kept busy with hundreds of free activities indoors and outdoors from colouring stations and quizzes to a model railway and nature trails. There’s even a garden with outdoor musical instruments to play.

“Museums Galleries Scotland's interactive #MuseumsAreGo map makes it easy to find what is available locally from Dunblane to Dollar and Falkirk to Grangemouth.

“There is free entry to these selected museums and galleries and some free activities online and in-person, often with no booking required. Discovering the region’s history, architecture and culture that is on your doorstep on a budget has never been easier.”

Youngsters can burn off energy on a family-friendly hidden heritage trail in acres of woodland at the Kinneil Estate near Bo’ness which can be explored on foot or bike with free audio tours and maps of the area. Friends of Kinneil volunteers offer a free weekly guided outdoor tour at 2pm on Saturday afternoons.

Meanwhile, fans of Mary Queen of Scots can watch history come to life in the kitchens at Callendar House and Park in Falkirk, taking a picnic and enjoying the open spaces around this French chateau-style house, complete with a working Georgian kitchen, visitor tea room and large kids' play park.