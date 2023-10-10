Please return our defibrillator: Urgent request from first responders in Carronshore

A life saving defibrillator has yet to be returned to his proper housing in Carronshore Main Street after it was apparently used last week.

Forth Valley First Responders are still awaiting the return of the defibrillator which is normally located outside the Right Medicine Pharmacy.

A post on Facebook stated: “It's really important that Forth Valley First Responders get the defibrillator back to make sure it's ready for use again.”