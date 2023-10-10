News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Please return our defibrillator: Urgent request from first responders in Carronshore

A life saving defibrillator has yet to be returned to his proper housing in Carronshore Main Street after it was apparently used last week.
By James Trimble
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:36 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 09:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Forth Valley First Responders are still awaiting the return of the defibrillator which is normally located outside the Right Medicine Pharmacy.

A post on Facebook stated: “It's really important that Forth Valley First Responders get the defibrillator back to make sure it's ready for use again.”

Anyone with information as to its whereabouts is asked to contact Forth Valley First Responders.

Related topics:Facebook