Nu2u Furniture and Food Project, based in La Porte Precinct, made that memorable donation back in March 2021 to help a man with mobility issues but on a daily basis it helps supply people in new tenancies with furniture and also has its own food bank.

Now the charity’s “cupboard”, which allows it to deliver vital food to those who need it most, is looking a bit bare.

There is a specific list of items which are needed most urgently and these include tinned potatoes, tinned fruit and vegetables, tinned custard and rice pudding, tinned tuna, baked beans, UHT milk and pet food.

NU2U hopes residents can hand in donations to its food bank as supplies dwindle

There is a drop off point in the foyer of Grangemouth Library if people have items they would like to donate.