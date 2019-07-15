Plea to help end summer hunger for Falkirk’s Bairns

A debt counselling charity is calling on community groups to help prevent children going hungry in Falkirk and throughout Forth Valley this summer.

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Forth Valley Debt Centre, run by Stirling Baptist Church in partnership with Tillicoultry, Cornton, Larbert and Denny Baptist Churches, is raising the issue of summer holiday hunger to urge local community groups to help support local families.

More than one in ten (11 per cent) of CAP clients told the charity that due to debt and low income they couldn’t afford three meals per day for their children, and eight in ten said problem debt negatively affected their children.

Fiona Welsh, Forth Valley CAP debt centre manager, said: “There is nothing worse for a parent than to feel that their children are going hungry, yet that’s the stark reality that many households are facing during the school holidays.

“During term time, these children benefit from receiving a free hot meal at school but that all stops for six weeks and is a huge cause of stress.

“We want to urge local people and community groups to prevent children going hungry by getting involved with offering help. This may be through hosting a summer holiday club with food provision such as the TLG Make Lunch campaign; partnering with local food banks: volunteering; asking your workplace or church to collect food; or making donations to help provide much needed summer holiday food parcels for local families in our area.

Many of the families helped by CAP have received a food parcel, which eases some of the immediate pressure. The longer-term issues are dealt with through CAP’s range of services including debt help. When clients work with CAP’s Debt Help service, a budget is created, which prioritises the essentials including food for their families.

For CAP Debt Help call 0800 328 0006 or visit capuk.org.