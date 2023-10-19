People are being asked to give the annual Tesco food collection which begins next month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It takes place in all Tesco stores from November 30 to December 2 and the Trussell Trust and FareShare are urging volunteers to sign-up to support the event in store.

It comes as both charities face their busiest winter yet as more people turn to them for support. The Trussell Trust, which has the largest foodbank network in the UK, is expecting to distribute more than 1 million emergency food parcels between December and February, while FareShare has over 1500 frontline charities on its waiting list seeking food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the collection Tesco customers will be encouraged to donate long-life food to support the charities in their work. Donations for the Trussell Trust will help its network of food banks provide emergency food parcels to people who cannot afford the essentials, while donations to FareShare will get food to its network of 8500 local charities and community groups.

Tesco Food Collection is once again taking place in all Scottish stores. Pic: Matthew Horwood

Tesco is calling on volunteers to staff collection points to raise awareness of the impact every donation will have on people across the UK, who rely on Trussell Trust and FareShare for food.

Donations are needed now more than ever, with one in five Trussell Trust food parcels coming from Tesco and its customers.