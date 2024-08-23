Missing parrot Picasso who has gone missing in Falkirk. Pic: Contributed

The hunt is on across Falkirk for a missing Picasso.

Owner Jackie Adam was devastated when her grey African parrot made a bid for freedom this morning – and he’s not been seen since.

Her feathered friend flew out the back door of her home in Windsor Avenue, Bantaskine after been spooked by a loud noise.

Jackie, a technician with the Scottish Ambulance Service, has spent the last few hours searching the neighbourhood in the hope of finding Picasso.

She said: “I got him about a year ago through Parrot Trust Scotland via the SSPCA.

"I don’t know how old he is – and think he’s a boy as he’s not laid an egg yet.

"He talks, sings, whistles and is very chatty.

"Parrot Trust Scotland have told me that he is probably close by and likely up a tree. I searched everywhere for him.

"Bantaskin Primary School let me look around their grounds and I contacted Falkirk High School to ask the janitor to have a look out for Picasso.

"I’m told that he is likely to be very scared so will be very quiet. People can recognise him by his distinctive red tail."

Jackie said he became her companion after the tragic loss of her partner Scott, who died suddenly in April last year, aged only 49.

She added: “The house was so quiet without Scotty, but it certainly isn’t with Picasso. I’m desperate to get him back.”

Anyone who spots Picasso is asked to call or text Jackie on 07545262363.