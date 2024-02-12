News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Plea for help: Bonnybridge residents urged to attend public meeting about community centre

The future of Bonnybridge Community Centre is hanging in the balance but organisers of a public meeting hope a solution can be found to save the premises from the wrecking ball.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Feb 2024, 14:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The meeting is due to take place at the community centre at 7pm on Monday, February 19,

A post on the Bonnybridge Banter Facebook page stated: “A public engagement meeting is being held regarding the community centre and it's future. Sadly if our community can't form a committee to take over by asset transfer then we lose our centre by October 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We urge anyone who may be interested in helping, including businesses who may be able to offer advice on repairs/upgrades, please come along to the meeting. This is our only option left to save our centre.”

Protesters make their feelings clear about Bonnybridge Community Centre outside a recent council meeting in Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Protesters make their feelings clear about Bonnybridge Community Centre outside a recent council meeting in Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Protesters make their feelings clear about Bonnybridge Community Centre outside a recent council meeting in Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The Bridge Street building is just one of the premises earmarked for closure in Falkirk Council’s strategic property review, with the local authority stating last month the centre requires £1.2 million of repairs.

Related topics:FacebookFalkirk Council