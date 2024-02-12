Plea for help: Bonnybridge residents urged to attend public meeting about community centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The meeting is due to take place at the community centre at 7pm on Monday, February 19,

A post on the Bonnybridge Banter Facebook page stated: “A public engagement meeting is being held regarding the community centre and it's future. Sadly if our community can't form a committee to take over by asset transfer then we lose our centre by October 2024.

“We urge anyone who may be interested in helping, including businesses who may be able to offer advice on repairs/upgrades, please come along to the meeting. This is our only option left to save our centre.”

Protesters make their feelings clear about Bonnybridge Community Centre outside a recent council meeting in Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)