Plea after guinea pig abandoned at Falkirk district community farm

The plea from Falkirk Community Trust comes after a guinea pig was recently abandoned in one of the enclosures at Newparks Farm in Muiravonside Country Park.

Unfortunately the animal’s arrival has resulted in the farm’s herd of resident guinea pigs experiencing serious health problems, and sadly one has died.

Now members of the public are being urged to ensure pets, which are unwanted for whatever reason, are rehomed through proper channels.

A guinea pig was abandoned in an enclosure at Newparks Farm at Muiravonside Country Park.

A spokesman for Falkirk Community Trust, which runs the country park and manages volunteers who look after the farm, said: “It saddens us to have to put out a plea to ask people to please refrain from releasing their unwanted pets within our animal enclosures at Newparks farm within Muiravonside Park.

Unfortunately, someone has recently placed an unwanted pet in with our herd of guinea pigs at Newparks Farm and as a result of this misguided decision, we have had a death and also a serious illness spread within our beloved group of guinea pigs.

"If anyone needs advice on how to rehome an unwanted pet, our staff are always happy to help and give advice. Thank you, from all the staff at Muiravonside Park.”

