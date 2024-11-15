Players visit Strathcarron Hospice to surprise life-long Bairns fan

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 15th Nov 2024, 11:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Special visitors at Strathcarron Hospice this week helped bring a smile to one inpatient who is a life-long football fan.

Falkirk FC players Brad Spencer and Tom Lang visited to surprise club supporter William Lyndsay.

His wife Lorraine said: “Willie has been a season ticket holder for over 50 years so this has been an amazing experience for him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Until this season when he has been really unwell, he had barely missed a game.

Falkirk FC players Brad Spencer and Tom Lang visit life-long Falkirk supporter William Lyndsay in Strathcarron Hospice. Pictured with William's wife Lorraine. Pic: ContributedFalkirk FC players Brad Spencer and Tom Lang visit life-long Falkirk supporter William Lyndsay in Strathcarron Hospice. Pictured with William's wife Lorraine. Pic: Contributed
Falkirk FC players Brad Spencer and Tom Lang visit life-long Falkirk supporter William Lyndsay in Strathcarron Hospice. Pictured with William's wife Lorraine. Pic: Contributed

“He has had a tough few weeks so this really has made his day and lifted his spirits.”

Claire Kennedy, Strathcarron Hospice corporate fundraiser, said: "We would like to thank Brad, Tom, Falkirk’s supporter’s liaison Kevin Beattie and everyone at Falkirk FC for making this possible for the family and for their continued support for the hospice.

"It was a very special moment for the family and we are grateful to have such supportive organisations in the community who are able to assist families in making memories in this way."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Falkirk FC operations and communications manager Paddy Hainey said: "As a club which is rooted in its local community, we are always looking for ways to give back to the fan base and wider area.

"A big part of this is our longstanding and ongoing partnership with Strathcarron Hospice. We are extremely grateful to the hospice for being so accommodating for Tom and Brad as they visited Willie and his family."

Strathcarron Hospice has to raise £16,637 daily to provide all the specialist end of life care services to individuals and their families across its communities.

Related topics:Strathcarron HospiceBairns

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice