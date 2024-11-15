Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Special visitors at Strathcarron Hospice this week helped bring a smile to one inpatient who is a life-long football fan.

Falkirk FC players Brad Spencer and Tom Lang visited to surprise club supporter William Lyndsay.

His wife Lorraine said: “Willie has been a season ticket holder for over 50 years so this has been an amazing experience for him.

“Until this season when he has been really unwell, he had barely missed a game.

Falkirk FC players Brad Spencer and Tom Lang visit life-long Falkirk supporter William Lyndsay in Strathcarron Hospice. Pictured with William's wife Lorraine. Pic: Contributed

“He has had a tough few weeks so this really has made his day and lifted his spirits.”

Claire Kennedy, Strathcarron Hospice corporate fundraiser, said: "We would like to thank Brad, Tom, Falkirk’s supporter’s liaison Kevin Beattie and everyone at Falkirk FC for making this possible for the family and for their continued support for the hospice.

"It was a very special moment for the family and we are grateful to have such supportive organisations in the community who are able to assist families in making memories in this way."

Falkirk FC operations and communications manager Paddy Hainey said: "As a club which is rooted in its local community, we are always looking for ways to give back to the fan base and wider area.

"A big part of this is our longstanding and ongoing partnership with Strathcarron Hospice. We are extremely grateful to the hospice for being so accommodating for Tom and Brad as they visited Willie and his family."

Strathcarron Hospice has to raise £16,637 daily to provide all the specialist end of life care services to individuals and their families across its communities.