Play park work continues across Falkirk district, including Bo'ness

The improvement plans are part of the rolling programme to upgrade or create new playparks over the next five years.

The council is looking to create a new play area at Kinnigars Park in Bo’ness, in a bid to ensure that all households can access an open space containing a play space within walking distance of their homes.

The Carriden/ Kinningars area of Bo’ness currently falls below the standard set out in Falkirk Council’s open space strategy, so it is looking to invest in a brand new play area.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council spokesperson said: “This year we’re focusing on play areas at Kinningars Park, Bo’ness, Laurieston Public Park, Limerigg Park and at South View. This suite of surveys is to help inform the briefs we will pass to play designers in due course.”

The work is partly funded by the council’s rolling capital programme – around £85,000 a year.

However, additional funding has been provided through the Scottish Government’s Play Renewal Fund.

Now in its second year, the five-year play renewal fund allocated £147,000 for the last financial year and £145,000 for this year.