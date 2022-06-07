Platinum Jubilee: Scouts host tea party to raise funds for 25th World Jamboree

As well as serving up a tasty treat for their guests, the quartet were also helping others.

The youngsters are all attending next year’s 25th World Scout Jamboree when more than 40,000 Scouts from all over the world will gather in South Korea.

On Saturday the group – Harry Miller, 13, a member of 41st Falkirk (St Francis Xavier’s) Scout Group, 14-year-old twins Douglas and Fraser MacPherson, age 14, members of 16th Laurieston Scout Group, and Emma Harvey, 15, a member of Northstar Explorers Group (Bonnybridge) – organised the tea in 16th Laurieston Scout Hall, in Spinkhill.

They money they raised will help subsidise Scouts in less developed countries to be able to attend the World Jamboree.

The youngsters would like to thank all those who came along and supported them on the day, as well as their many helpers.

