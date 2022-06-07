Platinum Jubilee: Grangemouth residents enjoy praise in the park

The Churches of Grangemouth Praise in the Park event kicked off at 2pm in Grangemouth’s historic Zetland Park and there was lots of sunshine and singing.

Those in attendance were also able to enjoy a picnic afterwards.

An event spokesperson said: “It was a lovely afternoon. Thank you everyone for coming along.”

The next Praise in the Park will take place on Sunday, July 3 at 2pm.

1. Residents young and old enjoy the special platinum jubilee Praise in the Park event in Grangemouth's historic Zetland Park Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales

