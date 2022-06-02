Platinum Jubilee: Events taking place across Falkirk district to mark HM The Queen's 70th anniversary

Residents in Springbank Gardens, Falkirk were among the first to hold a celebration this afternoon with a party in the gardens.

Tomorrow (Friday) afternoon there will be a street party in Morven Drive, Polmont on Friday afternoon.

Also tomorrow there will be a Teddy Bears Picnic at the Wellness Centre in East Bridge Street, Falkirk, near the bandstand or hopefully, if the weather is fine, outside the centre.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrations to mark HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee are taking place across the district

It runs from 11am to 2pm and there will be games for children, story telling and refreshments for £3.

All proceeds go to Pandas who provide support to new mums who feel isolated or need help with post natal depression.

Come dressed in your finery and don’t forget to bring teddy – young and old welcome say the organisers.

In Shieldhill there will be a coffee morning to celebrate the Queen’s 70th anniversary. It takes place in the Gospel Hall form 10.30am to noon.

On Friday afternoon from 2pm-4pm St Marys Church in Grangemouth will be holding a garden party. They are inviting people to come along, chat over tea and cakes, and help celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Sunday will see a Jubilee and Pentecost Celebration service from 11am in Bonnybridge St Helen’s Parish Church. This will be followed by a trip down memory lane and afternoon tea in the church hall.

Grangemouth Churches will be hosting Jubilee Praise in the Park on Sunday, June 5 from 2pm in Zetland Park.