Platinum Jubilee: Details of refuse collections in Falkirk Council area

Bin collections will remain as normal on Thursday, June 2 but limited collections on Friday.
The council has said: “If your wheeled bin is not collected on the scheduled day, please continue to leave your bin out for collection until the crew arrive.
“Alternatively if you have sufficient capacity the bin can be put out for the next scheduled collection day.”
Roughmute amenity centre will be open Thursday, June 2 through to Sunday, June 5 between 8am and 6pm.
However, Kinneil amenity centre will be closed on Thursday and Friday, June 2 and 3, and open on Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5.
Although the council’s contact centre will be closed, bulky uplifts can still be requested on the website here