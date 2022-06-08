Platinum Jubilee: Camelon mum's Coronation tablecloth brought out for special family celebration

Members of the Somerville family, originally from Camelon, celebrated the 70 years since the accession with a Jubilee Tea Party – and two of the guests had flown half way round the world to attend.
Christine Somerville and her daughter Susan Bernard came all the way from New Zealand to catch up with relatives and friends.
However, they brought with them a very precious family heirloom which was a centrepiece for the celebrations.
A tablecloth hand embroidered by their mother and grandmother, Susan Somerville, is now kept safe in Susan Bernard’s New Zealand home.
She brought it with her when the family all got together at the weekend to mark the Jubilee with an afternoon tea in Christine’s niece’s home in Laurieston.
Joining them were sisters Molly Hay from Brightons and Jackie Henderson from Redding – all seen here with the precious tablecloth.
Their mother and grandmother would have spent many hours painstakingly embroidering the linen cloth with its highly detailed flags, crowns and flowers.
But Susan Somerville would never have imagined that seven decades later it would still be lovingly used by her family at a very special occasion.Across the district lots of others enjoyed sunshine celebrations at the weekend, including one-year-old Harley Rose Gibb from Falkirk, who may have wondered what all the fuss was about but certainly enjoyed all the sweet treats being served up at her Jubilee afternoon tea.