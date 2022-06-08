Platinum Jubilee: Camelon mum's Coronation tablecloth brought out for special family celebration

Members of the Somerville family, originally from Camelon, celebrated the 70 years since the accession with a Jubilee Tea Party – and two of the guests had flown half way round the world to attend.

Christine Somerville and her daughter Susan Bernard came all the way from New Zealand to catch up with relatives and friends.

However, they brought with them a very precious family heirloom which was a centrepiece for the celebrations.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Somerville family celebrating the Jubilee Tea Party with Coronation tablecloth embroidered by their motherand grandmother for the Queen’s Coronation in 1953.

A tablecloth hand embroidered by their mother and grandmother, Susan Somerville, is now kept safe in Susan Bernard’s New Zealand home.

She brought it with her when the family all got together at the weekend to mark the Jubilee with an afternoon tea in Christine’s niece’s home in Laurieston.

Joining them were sisters Molly Hay from Brightons and Jackie Henderson from Redding – all seen here with the precious tablecloth.

Their mother and grandmother would have spent many hours painstakingly embroidering the linen cloth with its highly detailed flags, crowns and flowers.

One-year-old Harley Rose Gibb from Falkirk has a fine time enjoying her Platinum Jubilee afternoon tea