Platinum Jubilee: Bo'ness and Carriden Band concert in pictures

Organised by Bo’ness and Carriden Band, it gave the large crowd attending an eclectic selection of tunes from their impressive repertoire, including a medley of Scottish tunes, under conductor Charlie Farren.

Following the event, a band spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who turned out to see our Jubilee concert in the bandstand tonight. The weather was kind to us and we were truly honoured by such a great turn out.”

It was also a very special evening for Bo’ness Fair Queen, Ellie Van Der Hoek who made her debut with the senior band.

Here’s a selection of photographs from the concert by Scott Louden.

1. Jubilee Concert The crowd in Glebe Park enjoy the music Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2. Jubilee Concert Bo'ness and Carriden band entertain the crowds Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3. Jubilee Concert Gathering crowds for a Platinum Jubilee concert in Bo'ness Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4. Jubilee Concert The Glebe Park crowd on Thursday evening for the Jubilee Concert Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales