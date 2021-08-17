The buildings were at the forefront of the region’s drive to get people vaccinated.

They are now returning to their original role as students begin a new term of studying.

Presenting the specially designed plaques, Cathie Cowan, NHS Forth Valley’s chief executive, said: “We cannot thank Forth Valley College enough for their kind use of all three of their campuses.

The plaques are presented to Forth Valley College

“I hope that these plaques will serve as a permanent reminder of the vital support they gave to NHS Forth Valley at a critical time.”

The colleges saw a total of 304,467 first and second jags administered across all three campuses - Falkirk (17,1613) Stirling (72,337) and Alloa (60,517).

Across Forth Valley at total of 203,755 people were vaccinated at Forth Valley College sites – 106,706 in Falkirk, 60,914 in Stirling and 36,135 in Alloa.

They joined the mass vaccination programme at the end of January.

Added Ms Cowan: “These modern, accessible campus buildings provided flexible indoor spaces with good parking and transport connections which made them ideal for delivering the vaccine to people of all ages.

“We are very grateful to the college staff who worked with us to make this happen and appreciate all the support they have given our vaccination teams over the last six months.”

The plaques were accepted by Dr Ken Thomson, principal of Forth Valley College.

He said: “As Forth Valley College is at the heart of the communities of Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa, we felt it was important to offer NHS Forth Valley our campuses as local vaccination centres.

“We are proud of the role we played and delighted that our assistance helped to deliver this important vaccination programme across Forth Valley.”

Throughout the pandemic, the campuses had robust procedures in place to deliver vaccines as quickly and safely as possible.

This included signage to support physical distancing, reception areas to check in people and explain the vaccination procedures, separate waiting areas, individual vaccination booths and one-way systems.

