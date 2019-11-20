Planting trees in Brightons this St Andrew’s Day

Environmental campaigners and volunteers will be gathering at Wallacestone Primary School in Brightons from 11am on Saturday, November 30, to give mother nature a helping hand.

Participants, working under the banner of #BigClimateFightback, will be planting 150 tree saplings and some bulbs, as well as taking part in a litter pick on land near the Braemar Drive school.

Organisers stated: “We don’t just want to stop climate change, we need to reverse it. What better way to do it than coming together and playing our part for the Woodland Trust’s #BigClimateFightback.”