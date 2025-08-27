Plans to use vacant property to create accommodation in Grangemouth
Jan Cooper lodged an application with Falkirk Council on August 18, which was subsequently validated on Monday, August 25, looking for permission to alter the vacant building at 144 Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth so it can be used for class 7 accommodation.
Planning used class 7 refers to hotels and hostels, but encompasses uses such as hotels, boarding houses, guest houses, and hostels, provided they are not offering significant care to residents.
REAL Property Scotland Ltd’s proposal to change the use of the premises at 7 to 9 La Porte Precinct, in Grangemouth to create a hotel was granted permission on June 6.
Caledonia Falkirk Limited’s application to change the use of the office on the first floor of the nearby Royal Bank Chambers, 4 to 10 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, to create a hotel was granted on November 15 last year.