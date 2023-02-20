News you can trust since 1845
Plans to turn part of historic Bo'ness Post Office building into flat

An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council looking for listed building consent to change the use of a historic Post Office premises.

By James Trimble
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 9:58am

Graham Blackbourn, who lodged the application on Wednesday, February 15, wants permission to create a flat by changing the use of the premises at 26 East Pier Street, Bo’ness from an office.

The location is part of a category C listed building which gained that status in 2004.Mr Blackbourn’s application is expected to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
