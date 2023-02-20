Plans to turn part of historic Bo'ness Post Office building into flat
An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council looking for listed building consent to change the use of a historic Post Office premises.
By James Trimble
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 9:58am
Graham Blackbourn, who lodged the application on Wednesday, February 15, wants permission to create a flat by changing the use of the premises at 26 East Pier Street, Bo’ness from an office.
The location is part of a category C listed building which gained that status in 2004.Mr Blackbourn’s application is expected to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.