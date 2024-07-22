Plans to turn historic former Falkirk pub into two takeaways are off the table

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk Council planners have binned a bid to turn a former pub into not one, but two takeaways.

Muhammad Jawwad lodged an application with the local authority on June 10 for listed building consent to alter and change the use of the Star Inn, 150 to 152 Grahams Road, Falkirk, to form two hot food takeaways and a flat.

The takeaways were going to be on the ground floor, with the flat on the first floor above.

However, planning permission was denied on Friday, July 19.