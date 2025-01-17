Plans to turn former Falkirk town centre clothes shop into gym take a breather

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Girl Pwr Studios Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on August 2 last year to change the use of the first floor of the former Wilkies clothes shop, in Newmarket Street, Falkirk to create a gym.

However, the plans were withdrawn by the applicant on Friday, January 17.

Wilkies closed down for good at the end of June 2023 after it was announced it would not would not be one of the locations in the retail chain’s successful bid to come out of administration.