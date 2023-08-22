News you can trust since 1845
Plans to turn former Falkirk Council one stop shop into a place of worship

A planning application has been lodged with the local authority to change the use of a former council building into a place of worship.
By James Trimble
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 10:10 BST

The proposal from Oluwaseun Onatoye, which was lodged on Tuesday, August 15, is looking to convert the premises – formerly a Falkirk Council one stop shop – at 256 Main Street, Camelon.

Counter services provided by staff in the Camelon premises were axed in Devember 2017 and replaced by a Central Advice Hub. The premises has remained vacatn since then.

