Plans to turn former Falkirk Council one stop shop into a place of worship
A planning application has been lodged with the local authority to change the use of a former council building into a place of worship.
By James Trimble
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 10:10 BST
The proposal from Oluwaseun Onatoye, which was lodged on Tuesday, August 15, is looking to convert the premises – formerly a Falkirk Council one stop shop – at 256 Main Street, Camelon.
Counter services provided by staff in the Camelon premises were axed in Devember 2017 and replaced by a Central Advice Hub. The premises has remained vacatn since then.