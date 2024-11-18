Plans to transform former Falkirk pub suffer yet another setback

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yet another planning application to alter a once popular public house has now been pored over by local authority planners and the news is not good for developers.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muhammad Jawwad lodged the latest application with Falkirk Council on October 9, looking for listed building consent to alter the Star Inn, at 150 to 152 Grahams Road , Falkirk.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, refused to grant permission on Friday, November 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the year Mr Jawwad hoped the former public house was on the way to being home of not one, but two hot food takeaways, having lodged an application with the council on June 10 for listed building consent to alter and change the use of the premises.

The planning application had been lodged to transform the Star Inn public house (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

According to the online planning information, the takeaways were going to be on the ground floor, with a flat created on the first floor above.

However, planning permission for that proposal was denied by council planners on July 19.