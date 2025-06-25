Plans to revitalise Falkirk's skatepark

It’s been more than 20 years since Falkirk’s skate park opened in the town’s Bellsmeadow Park.

A place where many young people have hung out and learned to skateboard and BMX before honing their skills, the facility had for a period of time become neglected.

It had at one time been attracting problems with anti-social behaviour.

However, thanks to a group who call themselves Falkirk Skatepark Collective, work is ongoing to improve the space and ensure the park is welcoming to all – and not just those bringing the wheels.

Over the past few years, the collective led by Kayley Davidson, Chappy and Graham Tonner have been working hard to clean up the area.

Chappy explained: “We’ve been doing some work over the last three years. Kayley has been at it for three years and I stepped in to help about two years ago.

“It’s been mostly clearing litter, fly tipping and graffiti.

“The reason we've had to do the work is that the area was neglected for what we understand over a decade. It’s been a place where people had been using it as a fly tip, there were drugs paraphernalia and lots of litter and broken alcohol bottles.

The skatepark is being used by all ages.

“We grew up here and to come back and see how sad and neglected it all was, we wanted to do something, give something back to the community and make sure that it’s there for the current and future generations.”

"As part of our aim, each year we’re trying to fundraise to buy around 100 litres of masonry paint to paint the park and refresh it.

"If there’s any graffiti we try and paint it off as quickly as we can. We give it a complete make over each year.

"There’s not much that’s colourful in Falkirk any more so to be able to have a little corner of town that’s colourful and creative is good. Signs there’s culture and art within the town is really important to all of us.

The recent Skate Jam event proved a success.

"We wanted to take some of our experience of living in places like Glasgow, Skye and Dundee and wanted to bring some of that art, colour and culture to the skatepark. We’ve invited artists, some relatively well known street artists, to come out to do some mural pieces for us.

"Kayley is the artist and takes the lead on the street art within the park, and she’s really been the driving force behind the whole project. Without her I’m not sure any of it would have happened.”

The collective want to revitalise the Falkirk skatepark.

Chappy continued: "We believe skateparks are more than just concrete playgrounds—they’re vital community hubs that foster creativity, build confidence, and create connections across generations.

Spotless Gardens sponsored the event and cleaned up the grass area around the skate park. Pictured: Andrew Young, Storm and Kitija Zandere.

"With support, we can create a facility that serves skaters of all abilities while becoming a source of pride for Falkirk."

The group are working to ensure the park remains a welcoming space for all, regardless of age or skill level – something which is central to their ambitious plans.

They want to create a skatepark that is “safe, inclusive and celebrated – a place where everyone feels welcome, and skateboarding is recognised as a positive force in our community.”

"We’re looking to move from being an unincorporated organisation to become some form of social enterprise or charity,” Chappy said. “We’re working closely with Euan Stainbank MP. He has been absolutely incredible, between him and his office, they have been such a huge help.”

The collective would like to be able to improve the lighting at the park, which they say is “inadequate for sport”. They also want to reinstate or replace the CCTV cameras which currently don’t work.

Chappy said: “Part of the vision is that we want to really give kids the chance to get in to sport – whether that’s skateboarding, BMX, inline skating.

The artwork on the skatepark is refreshed by the Falkirk Skatepark Collective each year.

"It’s important that kids get involved in sport and to be able to do that they need a safe environment to learn.

"We want safe and proper use of the sports facility as we're really lucky to have it.

"In order to do that we need to make sure the place is safe and where people are comfortable to bring their kids.

"We’re trying to get as many interested parties together to have open dialogue to see how we can work together and how we can make our facility so it’s viewed as an asset that’s really important and can bring good to the town.”

The skatepark at Bellsmeadow was built in 2004 after a passionate push from local skaters and community members who recognised the need for a dedicated, safe and creative space for skating.

The park became a reality after much hard work and strong support from the community and it quickly grew into a much-loved facility for local skateboarders, BMX riders and scooter users alike.

And the collective would like to ensure that it can remain a much-loved facility for all to enjoy.

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the park's opening, which reignited local passion to protect, improve and grow the space for current and future generations.

"We ran the Skate Jam social and competition in May and it was amazing to have so many people visiting Falkirk from across the country,” Chappy continued.

"It was a great day and we received good feedback.

"The skatepark is very well used. When the weather is good you could expect to find upwards of 50 people there. It must be used for hundreds of sessions each week when the weather is good.

"The only thing holding back the use of it is the inadequate lighting, especially in the winter months, and when there are issues with anti-social behaviour.

"Skateboarding being in the Olympics has helped increase interest in the sport.

"We’ve got kids as young as six using the park, and the oldest age I know of is 56. There’s a really wide age range using it, and it’s both guys and girls that are involved.

"There are parents who have taken up skateboarding and come down with their kids, and some who have come back to it now they have their own kids – Graham is one of those dads.

"More people are using the area as just a park too.

"The wider community are starting to use what had been a neglected corner of town and using it as a place to sit and bring their kids out. It’s a vast change to how it was even a year ago, let alone two or three years ago.

“The original skate park project was supposed to be in three phases. They built phase one which is amazing, we absolutely love it. We’re lucky to have it.

“If we didn’t have this we’d have to travel to Cowie or Stirling which puts up a pay wall for many with public transport or a need to have a car.

“We would love to look at extending the park and making it more beginner friendly.

“We’d like to offer more beginner ramps and rails – more fixtures for beginners to get in to the sport without it being too daunting, as well as adding a few more obstacles to get youngsters ready for competitions in other places.

“We really want to make sure the park is there for future generations.”