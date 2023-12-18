News you can trust since 1845
Plans to provide 'automated' prescription collection service in Stenhousemuir

Stuart Geddes lodged an application with Falkirk Council on November 30, which was subsequently validated on December 14, to install an automated prescription collection machine and associated surround at REN pharmacy, 338 Main Street, Stenhousemuir.
By James Trimble
Published 18th Dec 2023, 16:47 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 16:47 GMT
Mr Geddes took over the Stenhousemuir pharmacy earlier in the year after leaving a pharmacy in Stepps. In the past he worked in pharmacies in Hallglen and Larbert.

Mr Geddes said: “This job is not just about dispensing medicine, it’s about giving people good customer service and going that extra mile for them.”

