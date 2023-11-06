Plans to open new takeaway in Grangemouth town centre suffer a setback
An application had been lodged with Falkirk Council to bring a hot food takeaway to Grangemouth town centre.
The proposal by Kartar Singh Barhayra, which was lodged on Monday, June 19, was looking to change the use of the former 99p Shop at 12 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, to create a flat and a hot food takeaway.
However, planning officers refused to grant permission on Friday, November 3 due to the plans being an “unacceptable form of development” and “contrary to the terms of the development plan”.