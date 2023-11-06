News you can trust since 1845
Plans to open new takeaway in Grangemouth town centre suffer a setback

An application had been lodged with Falkirk Council to bring a hot food takeaway to Grangemouth town centre.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT
The proposal by Kartar Singh Barhayra, which was lodged on Monday, June 19, was looking to change the use of the former 99p Shop at 12 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, to create a flat and a hot food takeaway.

However, planning officers refused to grant permission on Friday, November 3 due to the plans being an “unacceptable form of development” and “contrary to the terms of the development plan”.