Plans to make Falkirk town centre blooming marvellous

By Jill Buchanan
Published 1st Jul 2024
People are being urged to get involved if they want to bring a bit of colour to Falkirk town centre streets.

After being approached by a member of the community, Falkirk Delivers is gauging feedback on whether people would like to see a Falkirk town centre floral group formed to “enhance our town's beauty with vibrant floral displays”.

They say the survey is the first step to find out if there are like-minded individuals interested in forming this group.

Should there be enough interest then a discussion will take place with those volunteering to formally establish the group.

Proposal to brighten up Falkirk town centre with flowers. Pic: Michael Gillen
In a social media post, Falkirk Delivers said: “By joining, you can help plant and maintain flower beds, apply for funding, and potentially bring back the lovely hanging baskets to our town centre.

"This initiative also aims to combat loneliness and support mental wellbeing. No prior skills are needed—just a passion for making Falkirk beautiful.

"Let’s work together to make Falkirk town centre bloom.”

Anyone interested is asked to fill in this survey

