Plans to improve bus stops and pedestrian areas get the green light in Falkirk town centre

The local authority lodged an application on December 23 last year for public realm works – Including footway and road surfacing upgrades, provision of planting, lighting and seating, reconfiguration of bus lay by areas, relocation of a bus stop and associated works – on a site to the south of 10 Newmarket Centre, in Newmarket Street.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission for the application on Wednesday, November 9.

The planning information stated: “Falkirk Council is looking to the future in the town centre and has identified an aspiration to undertake public realm improvements to the lower Lint Riggs and Newmarket Street area.

Plans have been approved to improve the bus stop area in Newmarket Street

"The proposals have funding received from the Scottish Government through the Town Centre Fund, which aims to contribute to transformative investments which drive local economic activities and re-purpose town centres to become more diverse, successful and sustainable.”

It is hoped the works will deliver high quality and fully accessible natural stone surfacing for footway areas in line with the town’s existing materials palette, consistent quality street furniture, iron work and street lighting columns which will make reference to the existing recent town centre heritage improvements made a few years ago.