Plans to fill in quarry in Falkirk area knocked back
Falkirk Council has refused to grant planning permission for a former quarry near Larbert to be filled in and regraded.
By James Trimble
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 5:58 pm
Gillies Guthrie’s application, which he lodged on July 21 last year, to infill the former quarry on land to the north of Hillview, Glen Road, Torwood were refused by the local authority on Tuesday, April 12.
Planners decided not to grant permission for a number of reasons including the proposed engineering operation impacting the “residential amenity of neighbouring properties by virtue of noise and disturbance”.