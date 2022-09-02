News you can trust since 1845
Plans to erect 15 metre high telecommunications pole in Denny

CK Hutchinson Networks (UK) Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, August 29 to install a 15 metre high street pole, cabinet, equipment cabins, bowler cabinet and associated works on land to the south of 1 Sutherland Drive, Denny.

By James Trimble
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 8:54 am
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 8:56 am

The proposal, which is expected to be handled by officers under delegated powers, has a determination deadline of Sunday, October 30.

CK Hutchison Networks is a telecom infrastructure company which owns around 29,100 telecommunications network infrastructure sites across Europe.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
