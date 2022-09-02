Plans to erect 15 metre high telecommunications pole in Denny
CK Hutchinson Networks (UK) Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, August 29 to install a 15 metre high street pole, cabinet, equipment cabins, bowler cabinet and associated works on land to the south of 1 Sutherland Drive, Denny.
By James Trimble
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 8:54 am
Updated
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 8:56 am
The proposal, which is expected to be handled by officers under delegated powers, has a determination deadline of Sunday, October 30.
CK Hutchison Networks is a telecom infrastructure company which owns around 29,100 telecommunications network infrastructure sites across Europe.