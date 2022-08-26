News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Plans to divert public path in Falkirk area

An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council to divert a village’s existing public pathway.

By James Trimble
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:42 am
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:42 am

The proposal, made by the local authority and validated by its planners on Wednesday, August 24, is looking to move a section of the public footpath located on land to the east of Bog of Bankier, in Bog Road, Banknock to be moved slightly in order for development work to be carried out on the existing path’s location.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk marketing firm gains Net Zero status

The determination deadline for the application is Tuesday October 18.

The application had been lodged with Falkirk Council
FalkirkFalkirk Council