Plans to divert public path in Falkirk area
An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council to divert a village’s existing public pathway.
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:42 am
The proposal, made by the local authority and validated by its planners on Wednesday, August 24, is looking to move a section of the public footpath located on land to the east of Bog of Bankier, in Bog Road, Banknock to be moved slightly in order for development work to be carried out on the existing path’s location.
The determination deadline for the application is Tuesday October 18.