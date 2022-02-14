Plans to develop land for housing in Larbert area

The planning permission in principle application was lodged with the local authority on Monday, February 7 by Miller Homes Ltd to develop land to the east of 31 Redpath Drive, Old Bellsdyke Road, Larbert for residential use and create access, landscaping and other associated works.

The application, which is still to be decided, is scheduled to go before the planning committee rather than officers acting under delegated powers.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miller Homes Ltd lodged the plans with Falkirk Council

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.