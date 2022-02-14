Plans to develop land for housing in Larbert area
An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council planners to develop a site for new housing.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 8:09 am
Updated
Monday, 14th February 2022, 8:09 am
The planning permission in principle application was lodged with the local authority on Monday, February 7 by Miller Homes Ltd to develop land to the east of 31 Redpath Drive, Old Bellsdyke Road, Larbert for residential use and create access, landscaping and other associated works.
The application, which is still to be decided, is scheduled to go before the planning committee rather than officers acting under delegated powers.