Plans to create two new hot food takeaways to replace former Falkirk pub

A former public house could soon be the home of not one, but two hot food takeaways if the local authority gives the go ahead.

Muhammad Jawwad lodged an application with Falkirk Counicl on Monday, June 10, for listed building consent to alter and change the use of the Star Inn, 150 to 152 Grahams Road, Falkirk, to form two hot food takeaways and a flat.