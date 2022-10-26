Plans to create six more flats in Falkirk town centre
An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council this week looking for permission to convert a listed building located in the town centre into a number of flats.
By James Trimble
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
26th Oct 2022, 9:54am
John Fotheringham lodged the listed building consent application on Monday, October 24 to convert and alter the premises at 1 Newmarket Street, Falkirk, to form six flats.
The proposal, which has a determination deadline of December 27, is expected to be dealt with by local authority planning officers acting under delegated powers.