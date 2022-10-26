News you can trust since 1845
Plans to create six more flats in Falkirk town centre

An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council this week looking for permission to convert a listed building located in the town centre into a number of flats.

By James Trimble
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 9:54am

John Fotheringham lodged the listed building consent application on Monday, October 24 to convert and alter the premises at 1 Newmarket Street, Falkirk, to form six flats.

The proposal, which has a determination deadline of December 27, is expected to be dealt with by local authority planning officers acting under delegated powers.

