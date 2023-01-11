Plans to create new sports pavilion for Polmont's Little Kerse facility
An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council to construct a new sports pavilion at a popular leisure facility.
By James Trimble
Sam McLeod lodged the application with the local authority on December 23 last year – which was validated on Monday, January 9 – to create the pavilion at Little Kerse Leisure Ltd, Grange Road, Polmont, just outside Grangemouth.
It is expected the application, which has a determination deadline of March 8. 2023, will be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.