News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Lidl announces major change affecting all UK stores
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school

Plans to create new restaurant takeaway in Grangemouth

Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council to turn a former amusement arcade into a restaurant takeaway.

By James Trimble
Published 15th May 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 10:18 BST

Earlier this month Redan Property Investments Ltd applied to change the use of the premises at 1 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth to create a class 2 unit and a hot food takeaway and install a flue.

Class 2 premises include financial and professional services and can be used for betting offices.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Noise and odour studies have been carried out and the planning documents state the premises would include the installation of a commercial kitchen extract system,

The plans were lodged with Falkirk CouncilThe plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
Most Popular

which would include "noise attenuating and odour abatement systems”.

The plans also stated the restaurant can accommodate a “maximum number of 30 occupants at any point in time”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the online planning documents the proposed hours of operation would be from 7am to 11pm.

The application is expected to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Related topics:Falkirk CouncilGrangemouth