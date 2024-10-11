Plans to create HMO in former Grangemouth town centre office building have been withdrawn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proposals had been drawn up to transform a former office building into two “houses of multiple occupancy” which would have included 13 bedrooms.

Caledonian Falkirk Limited lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 18 to change the use of the first floor of Royal Bank Chambers, 4 to 10 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth from an office into two separate HMOs.

However, the application was withdrawn on Friday, October 11.

*A previous version of this article said the HMO proposal was for the former bank premises but we wish to make it clear it is for the first floor of the building and not what was the bank. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.